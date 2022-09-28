Victor Dale Tesreau, 68, died Monday, September 19, 2022 in Fredericktown. He was born August 18, 1954 in Fredericktown, the son of Clark Elgin and Violet (Wagganer) Tesreau.

Vic was preceded in death by his parents, sister Gloria Montgomery and brother Roy Tesreau.

Vic is survived by his son Travis (Kerri) Tesreau; brothers Jerry (Shirley) Tesreau, Rick (LuAnn) Tesreau, and Mike (Myra) Montgomery; sister Mary Tripp; and grandchildren Alex Tesreau and Abbi Tesreau.

Vic was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing.