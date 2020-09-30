Victor Lee Bailey

Victor was very talented in a variety of areas. He made model planes, built guitars, built a car from scratch, built an elevator in Sonderman's Store and many other items. Victor also has a CD of things about his life at the Fredericktown branch of Ozark Regional Library. He talks about being born around the time Charles Lindbergh made his famous flight and about he and his family being questioned about the Lindbergh baby kidnapping. The family was all questioned by the F.B.I thinking they were involved, but needless to say they weren’t.