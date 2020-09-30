Victor Lee Bailey, 92, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Cape Girardeau. He was born January 11, 1927 in Madison County, Missouri, the son of Floyd Dale and Goldie Pearl (LaChance) Bailey.
Victor was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Velva Ruth (Wagganer) Bailey whom he married October 3, 1947 at Blush Church in Oak Grove; and their daughter Vickie Darlene (Bailey) Wray.
Victor is survived by children Donald Paul (Patty) Bailey of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Connie (Larry) Bollinger of Sedgewickville, Missouri; siblings Floyd Bailey of the state of Washington and June McCoy of Texas; and grandchildren Jordan Lee and Luke Michael Stevenson.
Victor was a member of Blush Church of the Abramhamic Faith.
Victor was very talented in a variety of areas. He made model planes, built guitars, built a car from scratch, built an elevator in Sonderman's Store and many other items. Victor also has a CD of things about his life at the Fredericktown branch of Ozark Regional Library. He talks about being born around the time Charles Lindbergh made his famous flight and about he and his family being questioned about the Lindbergh baby kidnapping. The family was all questioned by the F.B.I thinking they were involved, but needless to say they weren’t.
He also penned a poem in connection with our present times:
Wear a mask not at home,
The life you save could be your own.
Victor Lee Bailey – August 2020
Funeral services are Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Brother Craig Wagganer officiating. Interment was at Klob Cemetery.
