Victoria Lynn Montgomery, 74, died Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. She was born June 3, 1946 in Glendale, West Virginia, the daughter of Ralph and Nora (Severeid) Wayne.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and brother Jim Wayne.

Vicki is survived by her husband Gary Montgomery whom she married September 25, 1964 in Fredericktown; their children Jeff (Mandy) Montgomery, Tim (Mindi) Montgomery and Joey Montgomery, all of Fredericktown; grandchildren Brittany Miller, Libby Montgomery and Gage Montgomery; and great grandchildren Huck and Duke Miller.

Vicki was of the Baptist Faith attending First Freewill Baptist of Fredericktown. She enjoyed her grandchildren and racing.

Funeral service was Monday, April 12, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment was at Snowdenville Cemetery.

