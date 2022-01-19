Vincent J. Clayton Jr., 69, of Kansas City died Wednesday, December 8, 2021. He was born January 19, 1952.
Funeral services were Monday, December 13, 2021 at Charter Funerals in Gladstone, Missouri. Interment was Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.
