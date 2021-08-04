Viola Marie Pillman, 95, died Monday, July 26, 2021 in O'Fallon, Missouri. She was born June 26, 1926 in St. Louis, the daughter of Julio and Elizabeth Mays Raver.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents; husband Melvin Joseph Pillman; sister Patricia Russell; grandson Heribierto "Tito" Sanchez and son Daniel Pillman.

Viola is survived by sons Donald Pillman and Patrick Pillman, both of St. Louis; daughters Bernadette Hayes of Atlanta, Barbara Rizer of Lorton, Virginia, Mary Pillman of Sunset Hills, Missouri, and Michaelanne Halloway of Elsberry, Missouri; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Viola was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed painting and the keyboard.

Funeral services were Friday, July 30, 2021, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun officiating.

