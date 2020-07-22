Virgie Katherine Cox, 103, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Stockhoff Memorial Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born December 15, 1916 in Saco, Missouri, a daughter of John Henry and Kate Lizza Casandra (White) Berry.
Virgie Katherine married Delmar Allen Cox October 5, 1933 in Saco. He preceded her in death February 9, 2010. Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Cox was preceded by daughters Helen Sikes and Juanita Johnson; brothers Ivan, Clyde, Arlie and Clarence; and sisters Gertie, Bertie, and Ruby.
She is survived by sons Denver Cox of Harlingen, Texas and Dean Cox of Ironton, Missouri; daughters Sylvia Spradling of St. Clair, Missouri, Midge Demeo of O’Fallon, Missouri and Linda Smith of Fredericktown; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Virgie was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening and taking care of her family. She was a member of the Mill Creek Baptist Church and will be missed by family and friends.
Funeral services were Monday, July 20, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Tim Reed officiating. Interment was at Little Vine Cemetery near Fredericktown.
