Virginia Mae Bess
Virginia Mae Bess

Obits

Virginia Mae Bess, 87, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020. She was born April 1, 1933 in Silvermines, Missouri the daughter of Francis Marion and Nellie Bessie (Pruett) Ellison.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph Paul Bess whom she married July 28, 1951 in Randolph County, Arkansas; daughters Marsha Bess and Cheryl Bess; son Joseph Paul Bess; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Virginia was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed quilting.

A graveside service was held Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Marcus Memorial Park.

