Obits
Virginia Marie Mattingly, 94, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Stockhoff Nursing Home in Fredericktown. She was born July 24, 1924 at Fredericktown the daughter of Mamie and Earl Peterman. 

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph R. (P.I.) Mattingly, whom she married August 2, 1945 in Fredericktown; and son Ronald Joseph Mattingly.

Survivors include son Michael David (Christy) Mattingly of Fredericktown; daughter-in-law Pam Mattingly-Remter of Appleton, Wisconsin; grandchildren Joey (Krista) Mattingly, Mark (Judy) Mattingly, Tammy (TJ) Morstadt, Tisha (David) Lord; great grandchildren Hayley Mattingly, Taylor Mattingly, Shelbie Mattingly, Shane Mattingly, Sean Steffens, Natalie Starr, Emily Lord, Bradley Lord and Charlie Lord; and great great grandchildren Libby Starr and Ambriella Mattingly.

Marie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She was Circuit Clerk and Recorder of Deeds for 30 years for Madison County. She loved taking care of her family.

Funeral services were Sunday, November 18, 2018, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

