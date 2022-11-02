Virginia Maxine Rogers, 100, died Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Farmington, Missouri. She was born March 6, 1922, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Richard Benjamin and Cora Jean (King) Wilson.

Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lindell Rogers whom she married on August 9, 1941, at the home, Bro. S.A. "Big Boy" Hand; daughters Linda and Beverly; son Larry; and grandchildren David and Danny.

Maxine is survived by children Richard (Donna) Rogers of Elizabethton, TN., Carol (Morris) Dinges of Shenandoah IA, Virginia (Mickey D) Dixon of Henning, TN and Mary (Mark) Burtch of Paris, TN; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 15 great-great grandchildren.

Maxine enjoyed jig-saw puzzles, playing dominos, traveling and her flowers.

Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Alan Berry officiating. Pallbearers will be Mark Hanft, Rob Dinges, Michael Rogers, Chad Ford, Adam Burtch and Matthew Rogers. Interment will be at Mine La Motte Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mine La Motte Cemetery.