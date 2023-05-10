Vivian Juanita Miller, 83, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, surrounded by family, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau after succumbing to the effects of Alzheimer's and Dementia. She was born April 29, 1940, in Silvermines, Missouri, daughter of Addison and Marry Juanita Guinn Stacy.

She married Robert "Bob" Miller December 14, 1957 in Fredericktown.

Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by son Randall Miller; granddaughter Amber Miller; brothers Gerald and Oscar Ferrell Stacy; sister Carol Westrup; and her parents.

Vivian is survived and lovingly remembered by husband Robert "Bob" Miller of Jackson; daughter Felicia (Chris) Girard of Cape Girardeau; son Marvin (Kelly) Miller of Jackson; grandchildren Joshua Miller, Jacob (Erika) Miller, Amanda Girard, Erin (Steven) Blitz, Anna (Alex) Hughes, and Bethany (Derek) Evans; great-grandchildren Grayson and Thomas Blitz, Aspen Miller and Calliope Hughes and one soon expected great grandson Jonah Evans; sister-in-law Joyce (Don) Alexander.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In her 83 years of life, she was fiercely devoted to her hobbies of traveling, fishing, crafting, and playing cards; sharing her vocal and instrumental talents; and, most importantly, her love of God, all of which she instilled into her family. She was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

Memorial services were Saturday, May 6, 2023, at New Bethel Baptist Church (located east of Pocahontas) with the Rev. Zachary Rohman officiating. Inurnment was in New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Cremation was accorded by McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.