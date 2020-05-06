× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

W.R. Singleton, 88, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Wabash Christian Village in Carmi, Illinois. He was born February 29, 1932 in Kennett, Missouri, the son of William Wiley and Melvina Singleton.

Mr. Singleton married JoAnn Harris November 26, 1960, in Senath, Missouri. They had been married 46 years at the time of her passing in 2007. Also preceding Mr. Singleton in death were his parents; brother J.C. Singleton; and sisters Gladys (Virgil) Lewis and Minnie (Maurice) Prance.

Survivors include daughter Catherine Ann Singleton of Fairfield, Illinois; son John and wife Gayla Singleton and grandchildren Trevor Singleton and Leah Singleton, all of Fredericktown; sister-in-law Lillian Singleton of Bloomfield and many beloved nieces and nephews.

W.R. was a dedicated member and deacon at the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown. He was devoted to his church, his family, and public education. He served as a teacher and an administrator for more than 35 years.

Mr. Singleton was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1956 as a 1st Lieutenant.