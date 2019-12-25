{{featured_button_text}}
Walter “Ed” Tinnin, 70, died Monday, December 16, 2019 in St. Louis. He was born August 20, 1949 in Madison County, Missouri, the son of Harris and Juanita (Masters) Tinnin.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gene Tinnin and Don Tinnin and sister Pat Parris.

Ed is survived by his wife Sharron (Firebaugh) Tinnin whom he married December 13, 1969 at Higdon Christian Church; son Michael Tinnin; brother Harris (Glenda) Tinnin Jr. and sister Debbie Pierce.

Ed was a Vietnam Army Veteran was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

Funeral service was Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Jim Graddy officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery.

