Walter George Eckert Sr., 75, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mercy-Jefferson Hospital. He was born June 18, 1945 in Millville, New Jersey the son of Walter Charles and Viola (Robinson) Eckert.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild Robbie McCrory.
Walt married Beverly Ann (Woelich) Eckert on September 16, 1978 at Millville. She survives.
Also, surviving are sons Bryan (Nannette) Eckert of St. Johns, Michigan and Walter George (Lisa) Eckert Jr. of Port Norris, New Jersey; daughters Holly Eckert of Heiserlerville, New Jersey, Christina Coady of Orlando, Florida, and Jaime Eckert; and several grandchildren.
Walt was a member of Trinity Luthern Church of Fredericktown. He enjoyed woodworking and was a mould maker, and he liked working at the food pantry.
Funeral services were Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Petty officiating. Interment was at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.