Walter George Eckert Sr., 75, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Mercy-Jefferson Hospital. He was born June 18, 1945 in Millville, New Jersey the son of Walter Charles and Viola (Robinson) Eckert.

Walt was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild Robbie McCrory.

Walt married Beverly Ann (Woelich) Eckert on September 16, 1978 at Millville. She survives.

Also, surviving are sons Bryan (Nannette) Eckert of St. Johns, Michigan and Walter George (Lisa) Eckert Jr. of Port Norris, New Jersey; daughters Holly Eckert of Heiserlerville, New Jersey, Christina Coady of Orlando, Florida, and Jaime Eckert; and several grandchildren.

Walt was a member of Trinity Luthern Church of Fredericktown. He enjoyed woodworking and was a mould maker, and he liked working at the food pantry.

Funeral services were Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Petty officiating. Interment was at Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

