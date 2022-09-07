Wanda Faye Hendrix, 90, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. She was born November 2, 1931, in Herculaneum, Missouri, a daughter of Elza Ernest and Ester Elizabeth (Agger) Cornman.

She married Clyde Andrew Hendrix March 11, 1950, in Higdon, Missouri. He preceded her in death May 19, 1998. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Hendrix was preceded in death by son Mark Hendrix; great grandson York Hendrix; and sisters Wilma Thompson and Dolores Kennon.

Survivors include children Neal (Paula) Hendrix, Audrey (David) Thompson, Dean (Brenda) Hendrix, Kent (Lisa) Hendrix and and Clay (Becky) Hendrix; 17 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brothers David (Ann) Cornman and James (Donna) Cornman; and numerous friends and family.

Wanda was baptized into Christ as a young child and attended Meadow Heights Church at the time of her death.

She was a 1949 Fredericktown High School graduate. Wanda devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She made an impact on the world and left an everlasting impact through her family. Wanda was loved by so many and loved them in return unconditionally. We can’t think of a single person who had to earn Wanda’s warm embrace. It was given freely with no exceptions. She will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew her.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Meadow Heights Church with Pastor Bryan Mills officiating. Interment was at the Whitewater Christian Cemetery in the Whitewater Community near Fredericktown.