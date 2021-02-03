Wanda Faye (Sledge) Bowling, 83, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born May 16, 1937 in Southern Illinois near the small community of Keenes, the daughter of Hardy and Beaulah Sledge.

A bit of a tomboy who helped her father farm, it was said that Wanda could back a hay wagon better than any man in the county. One day, while driving into town, she had a flat tire and an Air Force Sergeant named Dannie Bowling came along on foot, also on his way to town. Wanda offered him a ride into town if he would change the flat tire. Eighteen months later, while both were attending Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, Illinois, they were married on February 18, 1956.

After the birth of five sons, two of which died shortly after childbirth, Dannie got his first full-time position of Minister at Herrick Christian Church in Herrick, Illinois. Wanda led the singing, taught Sunday School, organized youth groups, and any other task the church and community asked of her.

After eight years in Herrick, the family moved to Southeast Missouri where Dannie began preaching at Higdon Christian Church near Fredericktown, and all of the duties she performed while at Herrick she now performed at Higdon.