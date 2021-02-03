Wanda Faye (Sledge) Bowling, 83, died Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born May 16, 1937 in Southern Illinois near the small community of Keenes, the daughter of Hardy and Beaulah Sledge.
A bit of a tomboy who helped her father farm, it was said that Wanda could back a hay wagon better than any man in the county. One day, while driving into town, she had a flat tire and an Air Force Sergeant named Dannie Bowling came along on foot, also on his way to town. Wanda offered him a ride into town if he would change the flat tire. Eighteen months later, while both were attending Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, Illinois, they were married on February 18, 1956.
After the birth of five sons, two of which died shortly after childbirth, Dannie got his first full-time position of Minister at Herrick Christian Church in Herrick, Illinois. Wanda led the singing, taught Sunday School, organized youth groups, and any other task the church and community asked of her.
After eight years in Herrick, the family moved to Southeast Missouri where Dannie began preaching at Higdon Christian Church near Fredericktown, and all of the duties she performed while at Herrick she now performed at Higdon.
Dannie’s work in highway construction required a move back to central Illinois, but they continued their ministry at Higdon, making the drive back and forth every weekend. During this time, Wanda managed and rehabilitated the Lincoln College Bookstore in Lincoln, Illinois, making it something it had never been before—a profitable business.
Eventually they got back to their beloved home in Missouri and Wanda completed her education and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University. For a number of years in the 1980s, Wanda taught school in Knob Lick, Missouri.
In the 1990s she began selling Princess House Crystal for which she won numerous top-sales awards. After her time selling crystal, she began making quilts for which she also won awards. Wanda loved spending time with friends and family and always loved ministering to and serving the church.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Beaulah Sledge and her two infant sons, Mark and Steve Bowling.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Dannie Bowling; her sisters Lois (Jerry) Greenwalt, Doris (George) Smith, both of Waye City, Illinois, and Millie (Jerry) Aultman of Eufaula, Alabama; sons Patrick (Kary) Bowlins and Michael Bowling, both of Fredericktown and Timothy Bowling of Sullivan, Missouri; granddaughters Sarah Kelly of Fredericktown, Danee Bowling of St. Louis, and Erin (Colton) Starkey of Farmington; and great-grandchildren Tallyn and Richard Miller of Fredericktown.
Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services are at 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Follis & Sons with Dr. Tom Ewald officiating. Interment will be held in Higdon Cemetery.
