Wanda Grider, 47, died Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born September 10, 1974, in Kentucky, the daughter of Gary Grider and Janet Grider.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother and her ex-husband David Scaggs.

Wanda is survived by sons Jonn Scaggs and Kevin (McKenzie) Ross; sisters Kimberly (Lee) Camden and Nicole (J.D.) Batchelor; grandchildren Liam Scaggs and Ellie Mae Ross; five nephews; and two nieces.

Wanda enjoyed drawing eagles and listening to music including the band The Eagles.

Funeral service was Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.