 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wanda Grider

  • 0
Obits

Wanda Grider, 47, died Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born September 10, 1974, in Kentucky, the daughter of Gary Grider and Janet Grider.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother and her ex-husband David Scaggs.

Wanda is survived by sons Jonn Scaggs and Kevin (McKenzie) Ross; sisters Kimberly (Lee) Camden and Nicole (J.D.) Batchelor; grandchildren Liam Scaggs and Ellie Mae Ross; five nephews; and two nieces.

Wanda enjoyed drawing eagles and listening to music including the band The Eagles.

Funeral service was Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News