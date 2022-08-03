Wanda Irene Moore, 79, died Friday, July 29, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. She was born February 10, 1943 in St. Louis, the daughter of Jesse Obert and Pearl (Edwards) Yount.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents; brother J.O. Yount; and grandson Matthew Isaiah Qualls.

Wanda is survived her husband Jim Moore whom she married April 20, 1963 at the Marquand Methodist Church in Marquand; daughters Cynthia (Randall) Webb and Anita Gay Neil; sister Linda Joy Yow; and three grandchildren Ashley Starkey, Andrew (Jacquelyn) Webb, and Bailey Webb.

She enjoyed working, staying busy, playing piano, and singing.

A graveside service was held Monday, August 1, 2022, at Marcus Memorial Park with the Rev. Elijah Allen officiating.