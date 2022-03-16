Wanda Jean Baker, 78, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at the Community Manor Care Center in Farmington. She was born April 8, 1943, in Farmington, to Carroll Vester and Sylvia Sarah (Radford) Evans.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Baker was preceded in death by brother Lyndell Evans.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Evans of Bunker, Missouri and Mark (Melissa) Davis of Kyle, Texas; sisters Karen Priest of Bunker and Donna Herod of Fredericktown; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Wanda had worked at JC Penney’s. She enjoyed crocheting, going to flea markets, and playing bingo, but her greatest enjoyment was her grandchildren.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

