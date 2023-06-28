Wanda Lee Klene, 85, of Fredericktown, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Southbrook Care Center in Farmington. She was born September 27, 1937, in the Pine Hill Community to Frank Leeman and Irene Dana (Shoemaker) Scott.

She married Jon Klene in Fredericktown. He preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lisa Ann Klene.

Mrs. Klene is survived by her two sons Jon Scott Klene and wife Jennifer of Fredericktown and Dan Scott Klene also of Fredericktown; sister Karen Scott and husband Ronald of Fredericktown; and eight grandchildren.

Wanda was a homemaker. She enjoyed watching people and attending church at the Free Gospel Church of Jesus Christ in Fredericktown.

A graveside service was held Monday, June 26, 2023, at Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass near Fredericktown with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating.