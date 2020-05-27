× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wayne Alan Bryson, 67 of Fredericktown, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the Evelyn’s House Care Center in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born September 13, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, a son of Edward and Bernice (Turner) Bryson.

Mr. Bryson was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Carol Turner.

Survivors include his wife 36 years, Marqueta (Mauk) Bryson; sons Patrick Bryson of Poland and Chad Dugge of Fredericktown; daughter Shannon Parson of Fredericktown; grandchildren Tyler Parson, Cierra (Jordan) Myers, Sidney and Jessica Dugge; great-grandchildren Peyton, Jaxon, Brayden and Grayson; sister Lou Miller and husband Lee of Memphis and numerous nieces and nephews.

Wayne worked for Chris Woods Construction in Memphis for 27 years. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

Services were Saturday, May 17, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Bryson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.