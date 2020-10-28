 Skip to main content
Wayne Gordon Hibbitts
Wayne Gordon Hibbitts, 94, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born June 24, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of John Andrew and Olive Ruth (Bone) Hibbitts.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, sister Lorraine Beecher, and grandchildren Silas Boshart and Christopher Hibbitts.

He is survived by his wife Gloria Hibbitts whom he married June 30, 1951 in St. Louis; his children Linda (Kevin) Hibbitts, Bob (Sheila) Hibbitts, Mike (Sherrie) Hibbitts, James (Melissa) Hibbitts and Tracy (Steve) Hibbitts; sister Betty Kollmeyer; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Wayne was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed kayaking, hunting, fishing, target shooting, camping and time with family.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Knob Lick Cemetery.

