Wilber Kenneth Walker Jr.
Wilber Kenneth Walker Jr.

Wilber Kenneth Walker Jr., 66, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Fredericktown. He was born March 28, 1954 in Fredericktown, the son of Wilber Kenneth and Nadine (Genthon) Walker Sr.

Wilber was preceded in death by his parents and sister Judy Cloyd.

Wilber is survived by his wife Darlene (Stafos) Walker; children Angela (Lanny) Hendrix, Jennifer (Kent) Wise, Michael (TeNisha) Paplanus, Christopher Wilson, and Mandi Wilson sisters, Doris Hayes, Cheryll Brewington, Cathie Edwards, and Nancy Meschede; brother Donnie Walker; grandchildren Corey Kitchell, Aaron and Evan Hendrix, August, Sidney, Ariston and Ala Wise, Kylie, Jadin, AnaLiese and Kieran Paplanus, Alyyssa Wilson and Joshua Skaggs; and great grandchildren Carter, Bella and Jackson Kitchell, Isaac, Spencer and Able Cotner.

Wilber enjoyed outdoors, nature and spending time with family.

Funeral services were Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

