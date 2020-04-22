You are the owner of this article.
Obits

Willard “Bud” Snyder, 93, died Friday, April 17, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born January 15, 1927 in Bonne Terre, the son of Willard and Florence Snyder.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Hilda O’Sullivan, Jean Momot, Laverne Harris, and Lillian Elizabeth Snyder.

Bud's survivors include his wife Mary whom he married July 31, 1948 in Fredericktown; daughter Ellen (Steve) Dees; brothers Charles Snyder and Don Snyder; sister JoAnn McDowell; grandchildren Sarah (Daniel) Lichtenegger and Jason (Jennifer) Dees; and great-grandchildren Joel Dees, Justin Dees, Jenson Dees, Amalia Lichtenegger, Linna Lichtenegger, and Elissa Lichtenegger.

Bud was of the United Methodist Faith, and enjoyed gardening and working in the yard.

Graveside services were Monday, April 20, 2020, at Marcus Memorial Park with Pastor Brian Schaefer officiating.

