Willard Earl “Pat” Mills, 87, died December 17, 2018 in St. Louis. He was born March 17, 1931 in Flat River, Missouri the son of Emmett and Clara (Powell) Mills. 

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Shirley (Stanfill) Mills whom he married June 18, 1955 in Marquand; and Patrick Mills.

Pat is survived daughter Susan Mills of St. Louis, and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Marquand First Baptist Church and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, canoeing, walking in the woods, going out west, reading and gardening.

Funeral services were Friday, December 21, 2018, at Marquand First Baptist Church.

