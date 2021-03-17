 Skip to main content
Willard George Kutchinski

Willard George Kutchinski, 73, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He was born June 7, 1947 at Cook County Hospital, Illinois, the son of Willard G. and Florence F. (Calbert) Kutchinski.

Willard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Ronald Kutchinski and Sharon Myers (Kutchinski).

Willard is survived by son Willard G. Kutchinski Jr. Farmington; daughters Tearsa R. Wade (Kutchinski) and Dreama R. Kutchinski, both of Fredericktown; brother August Kutchinski (Judy) of Orlando, Florida; sister Frances Schroeder Carderas (Rueban) of Chicago, Illinois; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Willard was a Korean War Army Veteran.

Graveside services were Friday, March 12, 2021, at Marcus Memorial Park.

