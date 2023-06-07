Willard Whitney Ferguson Sr., 84, of Marquand, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Georgian Gardens Care Center in Potosi, Missouri. He was born January 7, 1939, to George Washington Sr., and Lillie Pearl (Bess) Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson is survived by his children Betty Ferguson of Browns Mills, New Jersey, Rose Marie Ferguson of Columbia, South Carolina, and Willard Ferguson Jr. of Browns Mills New Jersey; twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son George Ferguson; brothers Thomas and Herbert Ferguson; and sisters Mable Louise and Bettie Ann Ferguson.

Willard had worked as a heavy equipment operator in road construction. He enjoyed spending time with his friends in Marquand.

Inurnment was in Old Union Methodist Church Cemetery in Bessville, Missouri.