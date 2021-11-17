William Alfred "Bill" Clark

Bill served in the Pacific towards the end of World War II with the United States Marine Corps, then served a second tour in Korea with the United States Navy as a “Navy Seabee.” When his military service was complete, he worked as a lineman for Southwestern Bell, and later retired from Union Electric as a Project Estimator Engineer in 1981.

William was the former Mayor of Lakeside, Missouri and served as a County Judge in Lakeside in the late 1970s. He was a member of Cowboy Church in Fredericktown and a lifetime member of the American Legion as well as a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

William and Bessie regularly attended dances sponsored by the organizations and enjoyed the many friends and social acquaintances they made in the community. They enjoyed dancing and visiting their many friends and associates at a variety of social events and at the Cowboy Church as well as the Senior Center.

Bill will be greatly missed, not only by his family, but by Bessie and her family as well. They truly treasured their time together and he embraced her family as his own.

Funeral service was Wednesday, October 13, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with Full Military Honors. A Celebration of Life was held at the Cowboy Church Saturday, October 16.

