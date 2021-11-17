William Alfred "Bill" Clark, 95, died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the age of 95. William was born March 11, 1926, in Granite City, IL and grew up in Pontoon Beach, IL son of William George Clark and Lizzie Ottus Clark (Sontag).
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Winifred May (Young) Clark; son Dennis K. Clark, an Army Veteran; and his granddaughter Elizabeth Mae Clark.
Survivors include Bessie Walls, friend, companion, confidant, and dance partner; sons, Dr. Gary D. Clark, an Air Force Veteran (Dr. Julie Stone), Mark J. Clark, a Navy Veteran, Steven A. Clark, an Air Force Veteran, Michael C. (Theresa) Clark, a Marine Veteran, and William A. Clark, II; grandchildren Nicole (Nathan) Dietrich and Jason (Jendra) Clark, Air Force Veterans, Patrick and Sarah Clark, Air Force Veteran, Alexandria, Andrew (Lindsay) Maag and Haley Clark, Jennifer (Edward) German, Christina Clark (Bobby Pirtle), Zechariah Navy Active Duty (Marika) Clark, and Benjamin Clark, a Navy Veteran; great-grandchildren Gabrielle, Roman, Jackson, Jamieson, Jillian Grace, Jayne, Tyler, Zechariah W., Amelia, Andrew and Bradley.
Bill was also survived by extended family members, Judy Kirkpatrick (Tom), Bob Walls (Helen), Patti Kelly (Jack), and Susan Albritton; grandchildren Jennifer Tourville (Shay), Justin Walls (Liz), Stephanie Podraza (Mike), Alicia Waggoner (David), Candace Cox (Jimmy), Todd Jordan (Sherry), Travis Jordan (Nanette); 22 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was also a dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.
Bill served in the Pacific towards the end of World War II with the United States Marine Corps, then served a second tour in Korea with the United States Navy as a “Navy Seabee.” When his military service was complete, he worked as a lineman for Southwestern Bell, and later retired from Union Electric as a Project Estimator Engineer in 1981.
William was the former Mayor of Lakeside, Missouri and served as a County Judge in Lakeside in the late 1970s. He was a member of Cowboy Church in Fredericktown and a lifetime member of the American Legion as well as a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
William and Bessie regularly attended dances sponsored by the organizations and enjoyed the many friends and social acquaintances they made in the community. They enjoyed dancing and visiting their many friends and associates at a variety of social events and at the Cowboy Church as well as the Senior Center.
Bill will be greatly missed, not only by his family, but by Bessie and her family as well. They truly treasured their time together and he embraced her family as his own.
Funeral service was Wednesday, October 13, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with Full Military Honors. A Celebration of Life was held at the Cowboy Church Saturday, October 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.