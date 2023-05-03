William Arthur Banks, Jr., 91, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Farmington. He was born January 14, 1932 in Greenville, Missouri, the son of William Arthur Banks, Sr. and Mabel Evelyn (Hinch) Banks.

Mr. Banks married Jo Ann English October 20, 1951, and she survives. They are the parents of Mary Jo Jenson (Jeff) of Fredericktown and William “Chip” Arthur Banks, III (Cindi) of DuQuion, Illinois. He is also survived by his sister Evelyn “Evie” Banks (Rich Hart) of Chesterfield, Missouri; grandchildren William Arthur Banks IV, Reed Jenson (Marissa), Ellie Stonecipher (Zach); step grandchildren Chad Carroll and Raylee Carroll, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill, as he was known to everyone, was a graduate of Piedmont High School. He attended the University of Missouri Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology. Bill worked for Standard Oil Company for twelve years. For most of his life (41 years) he was the owner of multiple car dealerships.

Bill was a member of the Fredericktown United Methodist Church. He was a member of Fredericktown Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow, a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge, and the Missouri Auto Dealers Association. He served on the New Era Bank Board for many years. Bill loved Mizzou football and traveling. He was a classic car enthusiast.

Funeral services were Monday, May 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at Fredericktown United Methodist Church. Interment was in the Piedmont Masonic Cemetery. The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers and memorials can be made to the Fredericktown United Methodist Church or the Fredericktown R-1 Foundation.