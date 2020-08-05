× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William "Bill" Ellsworth Morrow, 95, of Marquand, died July 30, 2020, at his daughter's home in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was born January 19, 1925 in St. Louis, the son of William F. and Nellie C. Morrow.

William was married to Hattie Emaline Morrow November 27, 1946 in St. Louis. She preceded him in death.

Bill was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers Ray and Don Morrow; and sister Lois Wilson.

Bill is survived by sons James (Christina) Morrow of England, Terrill (Sandra) Morrow of St. Louis, Kevin (Karen) Morrow of Farmington, Glen (Diane) Morrow of Fredericktown, Jonathan (Kathy) Morrow of Fredericktown; daughter Stephanie (Paul) McDowell of Bonne Terre, Missouri; thirteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren.

Bill served his country in the United States Army receiving the Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon, Army of Occupation Medal, Bronze Service Arrowhead, Victory Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

He spent much of his life pastoring churches in Ste Genevieve, Wayne, Bollinger, St. Francois and Madison Counties. He was a retired teacher, spending most of his career teaching science in Fredericktown Jr. High and finishing his career in the Elvins District as principal.