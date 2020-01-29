William “Bill” Garth Mills, 88 of Marquand, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born April 7, 1931 in Marquand, a son of James Langley and Hilda Ellen (Harmon) Mills.
On December 24, 1954 in Marble Hill, Missouri Mr. Mills married Shirley Mae Derk. She survives in Marquand.
Other survivors include his children Bud Mills of Marquand and Sharon Peterson of New Franklin, Missouri; sisters Judy Webb, Ester Upchurch, Bonnie Wagner, Carol Stanfield and Faye Slinkard all of Marquand; grandchildren Kiley Hinkle, Pete Peterson, Kristen Sharrok, Heather (Phillip) Mize, Linzie Mills, Lacey Mills, Nick (Stephanie) Mills, Josh Mills, Jessica Peterson and Mike Peterson; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son Stephen Mills; daughter Marty Allen; brothers George and Delbert Mills and sister Mabel Henson.
Bill was a United States Army veteran. He was a self-employed roofer and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Patton Outreach Church in Patton.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Patton Outreach Church with Bro. Doyle Williamson officiating. Interment will be at the Union Light Cemetery near Marquand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.