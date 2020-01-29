{{featured_button_text}}
William “Bill” Garth Mills, 88 of Marquand, died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born April 7, 1931 in Marquand, a son of James Langley and Hilda Ellen (Harmon) Mills.

On December 24, 1954 in Marble Hill, Missouri Mr. Mills married Shirley Mae Derk. She survives in Marquand.

Other survivors include his children Bud Mills of Marquand and Sharon Peterson of New Franklin, Missouri; sisters Judy Webb, Ester Upchurch, Bonnie Wagner, Carol Stanfield and Faye Slinkard all of Marquand; grandchildren Kiley Hinkle, Pete Peterson, Kristen Sharrok, Heather (Phillip) Mize, Linzie Mills, Lacey Mills, Nick (Stephanie) Mills, Josh Mills, Jessica Peterson and Mike Peterson; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son Stephen Mills; daughter Marty Allen; brothers George and Delbert Mills and sister Mabel Henson.

Bill was a United States Army veteran. He was a self-employed roofer and enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and spending time with his family. He was a member of the Patton Outreach Church in Patton.

Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Patton Outreach Church with Bro. Doyle Williamson officiating. Interment will be at the Union Light Cemetery near Marquand.

