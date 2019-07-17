{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

William Douglas McFarland, 75, died Monday, July 8, 2019 in Fredericktown. He was born February 14, 1944 at Ironton, Missouri, the son of William Henry and Betty Lee (Roberts) McFarland.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents.

Doug is survived by daughter Sarah (Mark) DeSpain; brother Mike (Marilyn) McFarland; and grandson Aiden DeSpain.

Doug was of the Methodist Faith. He was Madison County Surveyor for more than 30 years. He enjoyed playing pool, bowling, St. Louis Cardinals, and NCAA Basketball. Doug was one of the A&M Restaurant regulars.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 12, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

