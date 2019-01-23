Try 1 month for 99¢
William Emmett Shoffner Jr., 72, of Fredericktown, died Friday, January 18, 2019 at his home. He was born December 16, 1946 in Cairo, Illinois a son of William and Inez (Pierson) Shoffner Sr.

Mr. Shoffner married Sue Ann Pickert, October 5, 1991. She survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include his children Adam Shoffner and wife Danika of Saskatoon, Canada, Melissa Chacon and husband Joseph of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Michelle Roe and husband Mark of Ste. Genevieve, and Emmilee Royle and husband Jason of Patton; three step children, Billy Hudson and wife Leslie of Farmington; Bobby Hudson and wife Tana of Fredericktown and Melissa Turnbeau, also of Fredericktown; three brothers, TJ Shoffner of Texas, Frank Shoffner of Seattle, Washington and David Shoffner of East Prairie, Missouri; 19 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and his little pup “Jersey Girl.”

Mr. Shoffner was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, one brother and one great-granddaughter.

Emmett had been a truck driver for Truck Transport Company in Ste. Genevieve. He enjoyed reading, fishing and wood working. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and was a member of Calvary Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Calvary Church with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at the Walker Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Calvary Church Bus Ministry.

