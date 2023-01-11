William Franklin “Bill” Skaggs, 84, died Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Fredericktown. He was born March 24, 1938 in Saco, Missouri, the son of Lester and Eithel (Miller) Skaggs.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Mildred Whitener and Dean Thompson.

Bill is survived by his wife Donna (Baldwin) Skaggs whom he married July 23, 2009 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri; daughter Teresa (Mike) Seabaugh; sister Betty Noonan and Kevin (Tammie) Sugar; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Frank Hinkle officiating.