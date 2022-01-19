William Harley Polete, Jr., 94, of Festus, Missouri, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born December 23, 1927, in Flat River, Missouri, the son of Floy Pearl (nee Young) and William Harley Polete.

Mr. Polete was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years Rose Marie (nee Killian) Polete; daughters Regina L. (Lee) Ruppert of Fulton, Missouri, and Phyllis Conardy of Festus, Missouri; son David A. (Rebecca) Polete of Leander, Texas; foster daughter Pamela Johnson of Fenton, Missouri; brother Glennon (Helen) Polete of Farmington; grandchildren Brian (Lindsey) Conardy, Stephanie (Nick) Figliolo, Lea (Thomas) Adams, Naomi (Mitch Brum) Polete, and Noah Polete; and great-grandchildren Morgan Figliolo, Cash Conardy, Colt Conardy, Conrad Adams, and Vanessa Adams.

William "Bill" was a Navy Veteran of WW II and the Korean War; a retired Aero Info Specialist for the U.S. Defense Mapping Agency; a charter member of Faith Baptist Church in Festus; and a member of American Legion #253. Bill, who never met a stranger, was proud of his military service, awed by his spouse, and loved to tell stories to, as well as share knowledge with, all who would listen.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Bro. Bob Thebeau. Interment will follow with full military honors at 1 p.m., in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

