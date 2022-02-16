William Harry “Bill” Thomas, 75, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born September 3, 1946 in Madison County, Missouri, the son of Cecil Ray and Mattie Yative (Killian) Thomas.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clyde Thomas, Carl Thomas, Earl Thomas, and Marvin Thomas; and sister Dee Hovis.

Bill is survived by his wife Gracie (Moyers) Thomas whom he married September 25, 1965 in Fredericktown; their son Bill (Loriann) Thomas; grandchild Tyler Thomas; and siblings Vernon (Sue) Thomas, Don (Donna Sue) Thomas, Gary (Kay) Thomas and Mary (Ernie) Fillenberg.

Bill was a member of New Hope General Baptist Church of Silva, Missouri. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family, church and playing cornhole.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 12, 2022, at New Hope General Baptist Church with the Rev. Dan Ross officiating.

