William Henry Clark, 75, died Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born July 23, 1945, in Kansas City, Kansas, the son of David Clark and Violet (Exton) Raue.

William was preceded in death by his mother and step-father Violet (Exton) and LeRoy (Wayne) Raue, father and step-mother David Callie and Dorthy (Hartung) Clark; his wife Brenda (Kreitler) Clark; grandparents Harry Exton, Mary (Mariah) Exton, William Pearl Clark, Mary Elizabeth (Matlock) Clark; and brothers David Clark and Leonard Clark.

William is survived by his wife Clara / Corky Clark, whom he married June 15, 2013; daughter Michelle (Larry) Eaves; grandchildren Eric (Destanie) O’Neal, Michael O’Neal, Kelly (Morgan) O’Neal, Erica O’Neal; great-grandchildren Carson, Myah, Chloe, Ellyott, Toby, Carter, and Keygan; brothers and sisters Calvin David Clark, Don Clark, Paul Clark, Darrell Clark, Mary Fankhauser, Sandy Reed, and Lavonda Steltzer. William is also survived by step-children Dan Tilk and wife Brenda, Dwayne Tilk and wife Beverly, Dee Dee Tilk; eight step-grand kids; 12 step-great-grand kids; and two 2 step-great-great-grand kids.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.