William Joseph Brewen III, 75, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Farmington. He was born July 9, 1947, at St. Mary’s of the Ozarks, in Ironton, Missouri, to William J. Brewen Jr. and Virginia E. (Wiegenstein) Brewen of German Community in Madison County.

He married Sue Ann Cooper of Fredericktown March 26, 1966.

He is survived by his wife Sue Ann Brewen; sons Bill (Leslie) Brewen and Lucas Brewen; and daughter Amy (Michael) Umfleet; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Jerry (Sheila) Brewen and John (Pam) Brewen; sisters Margie (Tom) Green and Susan (Kent) Franke; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the US Army assigned to the 87th Engineer Company 199th Infantry Brigade.

After his service, he returned home where he farmed and began his career with the Missouri Department of Transportation which spanned 33 years, a career that left his fingerprints on road and bridge projects from St. Louis to Sikeston.

After retirement from MoDot, Joe began a second career for Shannon-Wilson Inc. which brought his experience to construction projects for another 15 years. He served for 10 years on the Madison County Health Department Board and advocated for bringing many new programs to the community. He volunteered his experience and leadership to the efforts which resulted in the new health department building.

Joe was a lover of music, early on spending time playing guitar and singing in various bands in his youth, staying up to hear the Midnite Jamboree on WSM, and searching out new music to listen to while flying down the highway.

He was widely traveled throughout his career and loved a good road trip. If you needed directions, you could count on Joe to get you there and even a bridge or two to note along the way.

A curious man, Joe constantly researched the things which interested him and stayed up to date on all the news and current events. He could talk to anyone about nearly anything and was a renowned storyteller and historian. Most people who encountered him would have a “Joe” story they would recount when talking about him. Others knew him for the large garden and beautiful flowers diligently cultivated alongside his wife, Sue Ann.

Joe was a man who loved his family and provided strength and compassion for all those who knew him. He loved doing things which benefited the greater good and devoted his life to it. His impact will live on far beyond those of us he leaves behind.

Funeral services were Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was held in Knob Lick Cemetery.