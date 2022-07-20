William Maurice Stephens, 91, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Marquand. He was born September 6, 1930 in Marquand, the son of Claude and Ruby (Leitz) Stephens.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Doris Lee (Moyers) Stephens whom he married December 24, 1951; son Robert Stephens; brothers Edwin "Huffy" Stephens and Melbourne "Buzz" Stephens; and sisters Anna Marie Combs, Maxine Mouser and Cora Stephens.

Maurice is survived by sons Jerry (Cherilyn) Stephens and Melvin (Sandy) Stephens; daughter Diane (Jurgen) Braswell and daughter-in-law Donna Stephens; sisters Wilma Tyler and Norma Krauss; Grand kids Chasity (Daryl) Ruehling, Jana (Brad) Cook, Ryan (Katie) Stephens, Dustin (Alana) Stephens, Heath (Crystal) Stephens, Holly Emmett, Shane (Lacey) Stephens and Leslie (Daniel) Stafford; 19 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; and Doris Jean Manafuco.

Maurice was a 1948 graduate of Marquand High School. A U.S. Army Veteran stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas; and a retired logger. Maurice was Marquand Fire Chief for 25 plus years.

Maurice’s greatest love in life was his family, especially his grand kids.

Funeral services were Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Jerry and Stella Turner officiating. Memorials may be made to Stephens Cemetery.