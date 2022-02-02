 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Paul Houart Sr.

William Paul Houart Sr., 78, died Thursday, January 27, 2022. He was born March 2, 1943 at St. Louis, the son of Charles Earl and Elsie (Bond) Houart Sr.

William was preceded in death by his parents.

William is survived by his wife Cleta Jewell (Combs) Houart whom he married June 26, 1965 in Marquand; children William Paul Houart Jr., Starla Kay Dulworth and Michael Duane Houart; grandchildren Steven (Elizabeth) Dulworth, Kyle Crawford, Michael Houart, Elizabeth Houart and Emily Houart; and great grandchild Silas Dulworth.

William was a member of Shetley Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking and keeping his lawn mowers.

Funeral services were Monday, January 31, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in Webb-Yount Cemetery, in Marquand.

