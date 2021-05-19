William Shawn Wampler, 52, died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born September 18, 1968 in Fredericktown to William Fred and Doris Jean (Hall) Wampler.

Mr. Wampler married Victoria Marie Kennon May 10, 1986 in Farmington. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include children Kyle Shawn Wampler of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Alicia Marie Smallen and husband Christopher of Fredericktown; granddaughter Carli Lane Smallen of Fredericktown; brother Mark Wampler of Park Hills, Missouri; sisters Susan King of Potosi, Missouri and Vicky Donovan of Park Hills; half-brother Ronnie Wampler of Park Hills and half-sister Lana Wampler of Missouri.

Mr. Wampler was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Roger Penberthy, Michael King and Lance King.

Shawn was a United States Navy Veteran. He had worked as assembler at TG Missouri in Perryville, Missouri making auto parts until medical conditions forced him into early retirement. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, playing video games and was a collector of the 1980’s hair bands.

Funeral services were Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Leon Miller officiating. Interment was at Mt. Gilead Cemetery near Fredericktown.

