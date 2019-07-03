{{featured_button_text}}
William Thomas Webb, 89, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 29, 1929 in Jewett, Missouri, a son of William Andrew and Dolly (Sutton) Webb.

Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his son Wesley Webb of Fredericktown; daughters JoAnn (Stephen) Millsaps of West Plains, Missouri and Francis (Adam) Stall of Ownsley, Kentucky; sister Jean Cook of St. Louis; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Tom was a United States Army veteran. He enjoyed collecting coins, visiting with people and spending time with his family.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., also on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment will be at the Jewett Cemetery.

