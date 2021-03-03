 Skip to main content
William Walter “Bill” Graham
William Walter “Bill” Graham, 65, died Sunday, February 21, 20221 in Farmington. He was born October 10, 1955 in Fredericktown, the son of Walter Leroy and Lorene Loetta (Carpenter) Graham.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by siblings Sid (Mindy) Graham and Yvonne (Walter) Thompson; nieces and nephews Amanda Thompson (Jeremy Henderson), Sarah Durham (Greg), Jonathan Thompson and Naomi Brown; several great nieces and nephews.

Bill enjoyed cars, four wheeling, auto racing, trail riding and his dog "Buddy."

A memorial service was held Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at the Old Masonic Cemetery.

