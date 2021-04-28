Willis Calvin Hedgcoth, 82, died Friday, April 23, 2021 in Fredericktown. He was born April 11, 1939, in Black, Missouri, the son of Ira Elmer and Goldie Pearl (Wolfe) Hedgcoth.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Kendall Charles May; daughter Sheila Louise Knoblett; and siblings Earl Hedgcoth, James Hedgcoth, Jessie Crocker and Marie Copeland.

Willis is survived by sons Daniel (Candis) Hedgcoth of Fredericktown and Brayton Hedgcoth of Corydon, Indiana; daughters Verna (Mike) Fitzgerald of St. Charles, Mo. and Amanda Hedgcoth of Corydon, Indiana; brothers Donald Hedgcoth and Herschel Hedgcoth, both of Missouri; sisters Verna Holtz and Verla Brown, both of Missouri; grandchildren Daniel (Annabelle) Hedgcoth Jr., Damian Hedgcoth and Fiancé Molly Sokes, Angel Hedgcoth, Krystal Hedgcoth, Aalihya Hedgcoth, William Carmack, Joyce Naes, and Rebekah, David and Aaron (Charlotte) Pope; great grandchildren Mia Davis, Brendan Davis, Donavon Davis, Khamden Davis, Annaliese and Grayson Pope and Gwendolyn Hedgcoth; and great great grandchildren Zahra Davis and Avayah Davis.

Willis enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, and watching westerns. He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Funeral services were Monday, April 26, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Charles David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Crocker-Stricklin Cemetery in Black, Missouri.

