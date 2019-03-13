Try 3 months for $3

Willis “Junior” Myers Jr., 86, died  March 8, 2019. He was born December 8, 1932, the son of Willis and Elsie (Carty) Myers.

Junior was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Hester (“Duey” “Opt”) Bollinger, Charles Willard (Ida) Myers, and Floyd “Shorty” (Lorraine) Myers.

Mr. Myers survivors include son Larry (Alice) Sudmeyer; siblings Lorene (Doc) O’Leary, Dorothy (Charles) Dettmer, and Carl (Cathy) Myers; and several nieces and nephews.

Willis loved the world of nature and believed in the brotherhood of all men equally.

He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Mr. Myers worked as an accountant for many years for Doe Run Co. after he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in accounting.

In his retirement years he could be seen walking the fields and byways of the community, often 8 or more miles per day.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun officiating. Interment was held in the Christian Cemetery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Willis “Junior” Myers Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments