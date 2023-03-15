Wilma Darlene McCall, 82, died Monday, March 6, 2023 in the comfort of her home in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born November 13, 1940, in Pawnee, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Freda Finch.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Darla Jean McCall; and brothers Jim Finch and Charles Finch.

Wilma is survived by her husband Francis Eugene McCall, whom she married May 26, 1956, at First Assembly of God Church in Fredericktown; son Mark Alan McCall; daughter Dawn Janee Campbell; brothers the Rev. Garrol Finch and Darrell Finch; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Wilma was of the Assembly of God Faith, and attended Heritage Assembly of God in Lexington, Kentucky. She enjoyed her family, reading, and decorating.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 17, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Garrol Finch officiating. Interment to be held in Marcus Memorial Park.