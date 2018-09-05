Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Wilma “Fay” Garrison, 77, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at her home. She was born on March 19, 1941 in Fredericktown to Giles Gilbert and Flora Lida (Stacy) Young.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edward, Gene and Buford Young; and four sisters, Virginia Edward, Beulah Lee, Ruby Young and Glenda Young.

Those surviving include her children Paula Shoemake of Perryville, Warren Shoemake of Fredericktown and Danny Long of Bonne Terre; sisters Pauline Street and Joney Young, both of St. Louis; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Before moving back to Fredericktown Fay had been manager of Shoney's Restaurant in St. Charles. She enjoyed shopping, reading the Bible and watching Jimmy Swaggert Ministries on television.

There was a graveside service Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Simmons Cemetery near Fredericktown with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating.

Celebrate
the life of: Wilma “Fay” Garrison
