Wilma “Fay” Garrison, 77, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at her home. She was born on March 19, 1941 in Fredericktown to Giles Gilbert and Flora Lida (Stacy) Young.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edward, Gene and Buford Young; and four sisters, Virginia Edward, Beulah Lee, Ruby Young and Glenda Young.
Those surviving include her children Paula Shoemake of Perryville, Warren Shoemake of Fredericktown and Danny Long of Bonne Terre; sisters Pauline Street and Joney Young, both of St. Louis; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Before moving back to Fredericktown Fay had been manager of Shoney's Restaurant in St. Charles. She enjoyed shopping, reading the Bible and watching Jimmy Swaggert Ministries on television.
There was a graveside service Saturday, August 18, 2018 at the Simmons Cemetery near Fredericktown with Bro. Clyde Bess officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.