Wilma Jean Lewis, 86, died October 19, 2021. She was born October 27, 1934 in McGee, Missouri, the daughter of David and Minnie Barks.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents; brother Delmar Barks and sister-in-law Darlene Barks-Ross; sister Marie Schatz; grandson Travis Lewis; nephew Don Schatz; and great-grand-son Tyler Harris.

Wilma is survived by her longtime companion Frank Luckachick; sons David Lewis and Roger Lewis; daughter LeeAnne (Glen) Vest; grandchildren David (Cheri) Lewis Jr., Kenneth Lewis, Morgan (Ronnie) Adams, Dean (Corrie) Stevens, and Dan (Jessica) Stevens; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Wilma was of the Southern Baptist Faith, was a Registered Nurse at the state hospital for 30 years, and loved to travel.

Funeral services were Friday, October 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Hillview Gardens.

