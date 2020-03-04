Wilma Whitworth, 83, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born April 27, 1936 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Robert and Naomi Margaret (Henderson) Quinton.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Carl Whitworth whom she married May 10, 1953 in Fredericktown; her parents; granddaughter Amber Nichole Gaines; daughter Cheryl Davis; sisters Thelma Whitworth and Alma Quinton; and brother Robert Quinton.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilma is survived by her daughter Barbara (Doug) Gaines; sisters Linda Copeland, Brenda Quinton, and Glenda Quinton; grandchildren Paul (Risha) Gaines, Jaime (Darren) Drum, Michele Peterman, and Stephen (Cheryl) Peterman; 10 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Tony Davis.

Wilma was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading, and history.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun and Fr. Ricky Valleroy officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Whitworth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.