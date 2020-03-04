Wilma Whitworth
Wilma Whitworth, 83, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Fredericktown. She was born April 27, 1936 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Robert and Naomi Margaret (Henderson) Quinton.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband Carl Whitworth whom she married May 10, 1953 in Fredericktown; her parents; granddaughter Amber Nichole Gaines; daughter Cheryl Davis; sisters Thelma Whitworth and Alma Quinton; and brother Robert Quinton.

Wilma is survived by her daughter Barbara (Doug) Gaines; sisters Linda Copeland, Brenda Quinton, and Glenda Quinton; grandchildren Paul (Risha) Gaines, Jaime (Darren) Drum, Michele Peterman, and Stephen (Cheryl) Peterman; 10 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Tony Davis.

Wilma was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed bowling, fishing, reading, and history.

Funeral services were Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun and Fr. Ricky Valleroy officiating. Interment was in Marcus Memorial Park.

