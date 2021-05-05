Wilson Gale Reed, 71, died Friday, April 23, 2021 in St. Louis. He was born June 27, 1949 in Minimum, Missouri, the son of Claud Elmer and Anna Marie (Jackson) Reed.

Gale was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Lela Sherrills, Lula Mae Pulley, Shirley White, Marvin Reed and Ray Reed.

Gale is survived by his wife Beverly (Bollinger) Reed whom he married November 9, 1968 in Fredericktown. He is also survived by his children Vicky Reed and Peggy (John) Rhodes; brother Edward Reed; sister Geraldine (Everett) Sikes; and grandchild Jacob Rhodes.

Gale was of the Christian Faith. He enjoyed trail rides, carpentry, spending time with family and watching wildlife.

Funeral services were Friday, April 30, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Dr. Lindell Sikes officiating. Interment was in Black Mountain Cemetery.

