Yaeko Settle, 89, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis. She was born June 10, 1930 in Sendai, Japan, a daughter of Masaso and Mitsuyo Minegishi.

Yaeko married Jimmie Dale Settle April 20, 1953, in Japan. He survives in Fredericktown. Other survivors include two brothers.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.

Yaeko was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing and watching Japanese TV shows. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Pontiac, Illinois.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

